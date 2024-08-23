Mongolia: New Initiatives to Protect National Forests

August 22, 2024_ The Mongolian government pledges to increase the country's forest cover from 8% to 9%, with a focus on protecting existing forests. The new minister has initiated measures to combat insect infestations and prevent forest fires, working with the Deputy Prime Minister and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). A new Directorate for Productivity and Innovation has been created within the ministry, with the aim of introducing modern management techniques. Recent pest control initiatives have shown positive results, with visible improvements in forest conditions. This news is reported by gogo.mn. Mongolia, known for its vast forests and biodiversity, faces challenges related to climate change and pollution, making these environmental protection measures essential.