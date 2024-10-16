Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: New measures to reduce unemployment and poverty in 2024-2028

16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Mongolia's Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Protection has announced a plan to reduce unemployment and poverty by 2028, aiming to double GDP per capita and improve the human development index. Minister L. Enkh-Amgalan presented the new measures during a meeting with members of the Parliament's Social Policy Committee. Currently, around 983,485 households are registered in the country, with a significant number of them facing housing and financial problems. The ministry plans to develop social services and job opportunities for families, with a special focus on young people. The news was reported by montsame.mn. Further details include plans to improve the transparency of the social security system and implement policies that facilitate the transition from benefits to job opportunities.

