Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: New Parliament installed after 2024 elections

2 July 2024_ Parliamentary elections were held in Mongolia on 28 June 2024, with the election of 126 new members. MPs received their official...

02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

2 July 2024_ Parliamentary elections were held in Mongolia on 28 June 2024, with the election of 126 new members. MPs received their official certificates yesterday and today the first session of the new Parliament took place. The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, expressed gratitude to the Election Commission, officials and the media for their work during the elections. He also urged the new parliamentarians to respect the Constitution and work for the good of the people. This was reported by the news site news.mn. Khürelsükh stressed the importance of maintaining integrity and fulfilling promises made to voters.

