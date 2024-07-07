Mongolia: New Parliament with 126 members and future challenges

7 July 2024_ The Parliament of Mongolia took office with a new composition of 126 members, marking a historic change in the country's legislative structure. The electoral reform has introduced larger constituencies, favoring well-known candidates with financial resources, but penalizing young people, women and new faces. The new composition includes representatives from various parties and sectors of society, with expectations of a positive impact on governance. However, the question of forming a coalition government remains debated. news.mn reports it. The reform aims to strengthen democracy and political stability, but its success will depend on the effectiveness of the new members in responding to the needs of the population.