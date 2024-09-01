Mongolia: New plan to reduce traffic in Ulaanbaatar

01 September 2024_ The National Traffic Reduction Committee will meet to discuss a plan to ease traffic congestion in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital. Every year, there is a peak traffic congestion around this time, forcing commuters to spend the night in their cars. The committee, known as the ‘20-Minute City’, will meet for the first time on 2 September 2024 to develop short- and long-term strategies. The committee’s chairman, R. Erdeneburen, will also discuss the possibility of limiting the number of vehicles on the road. The news was reported by news.mn. Ulaanbaatar is Mongolia’s largest city and faces significant challenges with traffic and air pollution.