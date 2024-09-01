Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: New plan to reduce traffic in Ulaanbaatar

01 September 2024_ The National Traffic Reduction Committee will meet to discuss a plan to ease traffic congestion in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s...

Mongolia: New plan to reduce traffic in Ulaanbaatar
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 September 2024_ The National Traffic Reduction Committee will meet to discuss a plan to ease traffic congestion in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital. Every year, there is a peak traffic congestion around this time, forcing commuters to spend the night in their cars. The committee, known as the ‘20-Minute City’, will meet for the first time on 2 September 2024 to develop short- and long-term strategies. The committee’s chairman, R. Erdeneburen, will also discuss the possibility of limiting the number of vehicles on the road. The news was reported by news.mn. Ulaanbaatar is Mongolia’s largest city and faces significant challenges with traffic and air pollution.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ulan Bator meet Mongolia's largest city The National Traffic Reduction Committee
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza