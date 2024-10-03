Mongolia: New project for peatland restoration and environmental sustainability

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 3, 2024_ Mongolia has launched a new project to restore peatland, aiming to restore 20,000 hectares of degraded land by 2027. This project aims to reduce carbon emissions by 594,000 tons and improve the resilience of local pastoral communities. The project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and involves the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the United Nations Environment Programme and the International Peatland Conservation Centre. Mongolia, known for its vast steppes and pastoral tradition, is seeking to address environmental challenges through sustainable initiatives, as reported by unuudur.mn. This effort represents a significant step towards preserving ecosystems and improving the livelihoods of local people.

