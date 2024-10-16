Mongolia: New projects in the framework of the forestry partnership with the European Union

16 October 2024_ Mongolia and the European Union held a meeting to discuss policy support in the forest partnership. The meeting was led by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, S. Odontuya, and the Ambassador of the European Union to Mongolia, Ina Marciulionyte. During the meeting, two new projects were approved, which aim to improve forest management and combat the negative effects of climate change. This collaboration began in 2022 with the signing of a memorandum between Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The news was reported by mnb.mn. The projects include initiatives for agricultural sustainability and ecosystem conservation, with the support of international organizations such as FAO.