Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: New road tunnel in Ulaanbaatar to reduce traffic
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 21, 2024_ Ulaanbaatar Road Traffic Reduction Project Manager B. Munkhbaatar provided updates on the progress of the new road tunnel work. Initially planned to be 90 meters long, the tunnel was extended to 191 meters to meet local standards. The tunnel, the largest in the city, will be 5.5 meters high and 7-8 meters wide, with the main construction carried out by China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group and local companies. Once completed, the tunnel will help reduce traffic in Songino Khairkhan district and Yarmag area by 8-16%. Unuudur.mn reports it. During the works, some roads will be partially closed, and citizens are invited to use alternative routes.

