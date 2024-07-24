Mongolia: New rules for elected officials regarding NGOs

24 July 2024_ Mongolia has introduced new provisions banning members of parliament, ministers and the president from holding roles in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and local associations. Under the law passed in May, elected officials must resign from their government positions if they wish to retain NGO positions, unless they obtain special permission. This legislation aims to ensure the separation between public functions and activities in the non-profit sector, but it remains to be seen whether all members of parliament will comply with these rules. The news is reported by The UB Post. The law was introduced to promote transparency and integrity in Mongolia's government, which is crucial to strengthening democracy in the country.