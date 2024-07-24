Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: New rules for elected officials regarding NGOs

24 July 2024_ Mongolia has introduced new provisions banning members of parliament, ministers and the president from holding roles in...

Mongolia: New rules for elected officials regarding NGOs
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ Mongolia has introduced new provisions banning members of parliament, ministers and the president from holding roles in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and local associations. Under the law passed in May, elected officials must resign from their government positions if they wish to retain NGO positions, unless they obtain special permission. This legislation aims to ensure the separation between public functions and activities in the non-profit sector, but it remains to be seen whether all members of parliament will comply with these rules. The news is reported by The UB Post. The law was introduced to promote transparency and integrity in Mongolia's government, which is crucial to strengthening democracy in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The news is reported by The UB Post presidente president Mongolia
Vedi anche
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza