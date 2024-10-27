Mongolia: New rules for mortgage lending and real estate market management

October 27, 2024_ The Mongolian government has announced that mortgage loans will not be granted for apartments located in the center of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, starting next year. The decision was made to address rising real estate prices, which have been fueled by excessive demand and a shortage of funds for loans. The new rules stipulate that mortgage loans will be given priority to families with more than two children and those buying their first home. The news was reported by news.mn, highlighting the challenges of the Mongolian real estate market and the government's measures to ensure housing affordability. In addition, the government intends to increase the budget for mortgage loans, seeking to stabilize the market and reduce speculation.