Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ Starting January 1, 2025, Mongolian government agencies will be required to write official documents in both Cyrillic and traditional Mongolian script. The Mongolian Language Law provides for the implementation of the traditional script program in phases, with the aim of promoting and maintaining established standards. The Ministry of Education has already started informing the public about the new requirements and will collaborate to organize the celebration of 'Mongolian Script Day' on September 22. This event aims to raise awareness and value the correct use of traditional Mongolian script. The UB Post reported this news. Traditional Mongolian script is a unique writing system that dates back to the 13th century and is an important part of Mongolian cultural heritage.

