Mongolia: New six-lane bridge inaugurated in Ulaanbaatar

September 30, 2024_ A new six-lane bridge connecting Nomin Store in Yarmag to Erdeniin Khuuch Road and TPP4 has officially opened to traffic. Construction of the 351-meter-long, 2.4-kilometer-long bridge began in 2022 and represents a major step forward for Ulaanbaatar’s infrastructure. The project aims to reduce traffic congestion in the Yarmag area, aiming to reduce traffic by 20-30 percent and improve road safety, The UB Post reports. The bridge is set to serve as a key transportation artery in the Mongolian capital, while also helping to boost the local economy and improve the quality of life for residents.