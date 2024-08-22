Mongolia: New Uranium Mining Project With France Coming Soon

August 21, 2024_ The Mongolian government has announced the launch of a joint project with France for uranium mining, scheduled for October 2024. The project, which involves the extraction of 2,500 tons of uranium per year, could generate over a billion dollars in tax revenues and create more than a thousand jobs. However, the Minister of Natural Resources, Ts. Tuvaan, warned that time to finalize the investment agreement is limited, making the situation critical. The news was reported by unuudur.mn, highlighting the importance of this project for the Mongolian economy. Mongolia, rich in mineral resources, is trying to attract foreign investment to develop its energy sector.