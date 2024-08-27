Mongolia: New urban development projects in Ulaanbaatar

August 27, 2024_ During an emergency meeting of officials in the Mongolian capital, several public-private partnership projects were discussed, including work on a camera system and the construction of schools and kindergartens. 180 projects were submitted by 37 organizations in 14 sectors, with plans to implement 18 of them in five sectors. Among the planned projects are a logistics center for cargo transportation and improved taxi services in Ulaanbaatar. Mayor H. Nyambaatar stressed the importance of ensuring the quality and safety of food products in schools ahead of the start of the new school year, as reported by mnb.mn. In addition, a task force was created to address groundwater issues that are hindering the construction of new buildings in the capital.