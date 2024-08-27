Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: New urban development projects in Ulaanbaatar

August 27, 2024_ During an emergency meeting of officials in the Mongolian capital, several public-private partnership projects were discussed,...

Mongolia: New urban development projects in Ulaanbaatar
27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 27, 2024_ During an emergency meeting of officials in the Mongolian capital, several public-private partnership projects were discussed, including work on a camera system and the construction of schools and kindergartens. 180 projects were submitted by 37 organizations in 14 sectors, with plans to implement 18 of them in five sectors. Among the planned projects are a logistics center for cargo transportation and improved taxi services in Ulaanbaatar. Mayor H. Nyambaatar stressed the importance of ensuring the quality and safety of food products in schools ahead of the start of the new school year, as reported by mnb.mn. In addition, a task force was created to address groundwater issues that are hindering the construction of new buildings in the capital.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
scuola Mongolian capital schools Ulan Bator
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza