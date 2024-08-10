Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: New Waste Management Measures in Narangiin Enger
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 August 2024_ Mongolian authorities have announced a plan to relocate recyclable material collection points located in residential areas, after an inspection revealed soil pollution levels exceeding permissible limits. Mayor H. Nyambaatar stressed the importance of using the areas appropriately to ensure a healthy environment for residents. The relocation operations will involve collection points in Songinokhairkhan district and Bayanzurkh district, to reduce environmental impact. The decision is aimed at protecting citizens' right to live in a safe and healthy environment, as reported by unuudur.mn. Local authorities will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the new measures are effective and meet environmental standards.

