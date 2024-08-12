Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: 'Nomads' Cultural Festival Coming to Nalaikh

August 12, 2024_ The Nomads Cultural Festival will take place from August 16 to 18 at the picturesque Taji Rakhruul Open Field, located in Nalaikh...

12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
August 12, 2024_ The Nomads Cultural Festival will take place from August 16 to 18 at the picturesque Taji Rakhruul Open Field, located in Nalaikh District. The event, which celebrates Mongolia's intangible cultural heritage, aims to preserve the country's nomadic civilization and traditions, in line with the country's 'Vision 2050' development policy. This year, the festival will welcome 800 participants from different ethnic groups, who will perform traditional games, folk dances and other cultural activities. The festival will also include exhibitions at the Bogd Khan Palace Museum and the Zanabazar Museum of Fine Arts, highlighting nomadic art and culture. The news is reported by The UB Post. The festival is designed to be a family-friendly event, with educational and cultural activities for all ages.

