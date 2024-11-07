Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Mongolia: Official Meeting Between Mongolian and Chinese Premiers in Shanghai
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
November 6, 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang held an official meeting in Shanghai, discussing the expansion of strategic cooperation between Mongolia and China. During the meeting, the two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, aiming to reach a trade volume of 20 billion dollars. Eight documents were signed covering key projects, including the construction of the Erdeneburen Hydropower Plant and the construction of a railway bridge between the Gashuunsukhait and Gantsmod crossings. This news was reported by montsame.mn. This meeting marks a significant step in cooperation between Mongolia and China, which this year celebrates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

