Mongolia: Official meeting between Prime Minister and Chinese Vice President to strengthen bilateral cooperation

08 September 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on September 7, 2024 to discuss expanding strategic relations between Mongolia and China. During the meeting, the two leaders stressed the importance of maintaining constant dialogue and aligning the two countries' development policies. Oyun-Erdene highlighted the need to enhance cooperation in various fields, including infrastructure, energy and trade, with the aim of reaching a trade volume of US$20 billion. The source of this news is mnb.mn. The Prime Minister also proposed projects to connect borders through railways and develop cross-border tourism, stressing the importance of fruitful cooperation between Mongolia, China and Russia.