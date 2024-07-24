Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:21
Mongolia: Official meeting between the Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State

24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
July 24, 2024_ On July 23, 2024, B.Battsetseg, Foreign Minister of Mongolia, officially met with US Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken during his visit to the United States. During the meeting, Blinken expressed pride in the United States' role as Mongolia's 'third neighbor' and announced the start of a Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue between the two countries. The two officials discussed how to improve Mongolia's economic resilience, support tourism and expand cooperation in various sectors, including mineral resources and energy. This meeting marks an important step in strengthening the strategic partnership between Mongolia and the United States, as reported by gogo.mn. Secretary Blinken will officially visit Mongolia on August 1, at the invitation of Minister B. Battsetseg.

