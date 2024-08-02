Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
Mongolia: Official meeting between the Mongolian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State

02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
August 1, 2024_ Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries. During the talks, topics such as the opening of a training center for English teachers in Ulaanbaatar and a dialogue on renewable energy were addressed. Furthermore, the extension of the Child Protection Compact Partnership until 2025 was agreed. The two sides expressed satisfaction with the results of the talks, highlighting the importance of strengthening bilateral relations. The news was reported by montsame.mn. This meeting marks a significant step towards deeper cooperation between Mongolia and the United States, with the aim of improving the investment environment in Mongolia.

