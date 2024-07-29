Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: Official visit by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on August 1st
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
July 29, 2024_ The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, will officially visit Mongolia on August 1, 2024, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs B.Battsetseg. This visit marks the first meeting of a US Secretary of State in Mongolia this year and includes meetings with President U.Khurelsukh and Prime Minister L.Oyun-Erdene. During his stay, Blinken will discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, highlighting the role of the United States as

