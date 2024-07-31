Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Official visit of the President of the Swiss Confederation to Mongolia

31 July 2024_ The President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, will visit Mongolia from 2 to 4 August 2024, at the invitation of Mongolian...

Mongolia: Official visit of the President of the Swiss Confederation to Mongolia
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

31 July 2024_ The President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, will visit Mongolia from 2 to 4 August 2024, at the invitation of Mongolian President U.Khurelsukh. This visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Switzerland and represents the first visit by a Swiss Head of State to Mongolia. During their stay, the two presidents will discuss how to strengthen and broaden bilateral relations, with the signing of several documents to enhance cooperation in areas of common interest. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 22, 1964, as reported by The UB Post. The visit is awaited with interest, as it could open up new opportunities for collaboration between Mongolia and Switzerland.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as it could collaboration between Mongolia Mongolia as
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza