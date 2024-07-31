Mongolia: Official visit of the President of the Swiss Confederation to Mongolia

31 July 2024_ The President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, will visit Mongolia from 2 to 4 August 2024, at the invitation of Mongolian President U.Khurelsukh. This visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Switzerland and represents the first visit by a Swiss Head of State to Mongolia. During their stay, the two presidents will discuss how to strengthen and broaden bilateral relations, with the signing of several documents to enhance cooperation in areas of common interest. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 22, 1964, as reported by The UB Post. The visit is awaited with interest, as it could open up new opportunities for collaboration between Mongolia and Switzerland.