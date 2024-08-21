Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: Official visit of the Slovenian President to Mongolia for the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

20 August 2024_ The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, welcomed the President of the Republic of Slovenia, Dr. Nataša Pirc Musar, on an...

Mongolia: Official visit of the Slovenian President to Mongolia for the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
20 August 2024_ The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, welcomed the President of the Republic of Slovenia, Dr. Nataša Pirc Musar, on an official visit on 20-21 August 2024. This visit marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and represents an important opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, the leaders signed key documents for cooperation in the fields of tourism and forest management, underlining their shared commitment to peace and sustainable development. This news was reported by montsame.mn. Slovenia is considered a strategic partner for Mongolia, and this visit aims to further promote economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

