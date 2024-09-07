Mongolia: Parliament and Central Bank meet to discuss economy and monetary policy

06 September 2024_ Members of the Mongolian Parliament met with the President of the Central Bank, B. Lkhagvasuren, to discuss the economic situation and the implementation of monetary policy. During the meeting, it was highlighted that inflation is currently at 5.5% and that the Central Bank expects economic growth of 6% by the end of the year, despite the difficulties in the agricultural sector. A program of concessional loans for agricultural cooperatives was also announced, with the aim of supporting the sector and improving the living conditions of livestock farmers. The news was reported by mnb.mn. This meeting underlines the importance of cooperation between institutions to address the country's economic challenges.