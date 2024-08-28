Mongolia: Parliament discusses changes to national budget for 2024

August 27, 2024_ Today, the Parliament of Mongolia opened an extraordinary session with 65.9% of members present, to discuss ten issues, including changes to the national budget for 2024. During the meeting, the draft laws related to the budget and forecast for 2025-2026 were considered, with a special focus on the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Budget. The discussion saw a favorable vote by 79 members out of 100 for the submitted proposals, which will now be prepared for a third reading. This news is reported by mnb.mn. The Mongolian Parliament, known as