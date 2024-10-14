Mongolia: Plan to Connect Remote Areas to Mobile Network by 2025

October 14, 2024_ In Mongolia, many remote areas continue to lack access to mobile networks, creating communication difficulties for residents. Currently, 129 bags (communities) in the country have no access to mobile phone services, forcing residents, especially herders, to move to nearby villages or seek signal in high mountains. The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Communications has launched a plan to ensure mobile coverage in these areas by 2025, with the goal of connecting all communities. The news is reported by The UB Post. This project aims to improve the quality of life in remote areas, where lack of communication is a daily challenge for residents.