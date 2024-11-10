Mongolia: PM visits China, approves 2025 budget

November 10, 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene paid a working visit to China from November 4 to 7, 2024, attending the Shanghai International Import Expo. During the trip, he met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and signed important agreements, including a $1 billion loan to finance 11 projects, including the construction of the Erdeneburen Hydropower Plant. In addition, the Mongolian Parliament approved the 2025 budget, which includes an increase in government spending compared to the promises made by political parties. The news was reported by news.mn. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, is seeking to strengthen its economic and political relations with its southern neighbor.