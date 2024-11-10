Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: PM visits China, approves 2025 budget

November 10, 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene paid a working visit to China from November 4 to 7, 2024, attending the Shanghai...

Mongolia: PM visits China, approves 2025 budget
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 10, 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene paid a working visit to China from November 4 to 7, 2024, attending the Shanghai International Import Expo. During the trip, he met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and signed important agreements, including a $1 billion loan to finance 11 projects, including the construction of the Erdeneburen Hydropower Plant. In addition, the Mongolian Parliament approved the 2025 budget, which includes an increase in government spending compared to the promises made by political parties. The news was reported by news.mn. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, is seeking to strengthen its economic and political relations with its southern neighbor.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
PM visits China Cina Mongolia working visit
Vedi anche
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza