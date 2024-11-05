Mongolia: Premier L.Oyun-Erdene attends Shanghai International Import Expo

November 5, 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene today opened the Shanghai International Import Expo, an annual event organized by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China. In his speech, he highlighted Mongolia's importance as a strategic crossroads between Asia and Europe, highlighting opportunities to deepen economic relations with China and other countries. This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and China, with a target of reaching a trade volume of $20 billion. This news was reported by montsame.mn. The Expo, which takes place from November 5 to 10, aims to promote global cooperation and new business opportunities, involving numerous countries and companies, including major players in Mongolia's mining and agriculture sectors.