Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Preparations for UN Summit on Future Issues

06 September 2024_ Mongolia has launched a national discussion on the "Sustainable Development Goals" in preparation for the UN summit in New York on...

Mongolia: Preparations for UN Summit on Future Issues
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Mongolia has launched a national discussion on the "Sustainable Development Goals" in preparation for the UN summit in New York on 22-23 September 2024. During the meeting, the UN representative in Mongolia, Tapan Mishra, stressed the importance of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, noting that Mongolia has currently made significant progress compared to the global average. The Ministry of Economy and Development reported a 9% increase in the implementation of the goals compared to the previous year, reaching 36.9% in 2024. The discussion aims to gather the voices of the community and participants for the report that Mongolia will submit to the UN. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, is a developing country that is trying to improve its economic and social conditions through the adoption of sustainable policies, as reported by montsame.mn.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
noting that Mongolia Mongolia Future Issues Sustainable Development Goals
