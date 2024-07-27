Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: President attends opening of Paris 2024 Olympics

26 July 2024_ The President of Mongolia, U. Khurelsukh, and his wife, L. Bolorjsetseg, will participate in the opening of the XXXIII Summer Olympics in Paris, at the invitation of the French President Emmanuel Macron and the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. The event will take place on the night of July 26-27, 2024, with the participation of leaders from over 60 countries and international organizations. Mongolia will be represented by 33 athletes in nine disciplines, with the archery competition leading the way for the Mongolian team. Mongolia has been participating in the Olympics since 1964 and has won a total of 30 medals at the Summer Olympics and 4 at the Paralympic Games, as reported by unuudur.mn. The Paris Olympics represent an important opportunity for Mongolia to showcase its sporting talent and strengthen its presence on the international scene.

Tag
The President of Mongolia XXXIII Summer Olympics in Paris medals at istidina
