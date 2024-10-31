Mongolia: President awards 'Chinggis Khaan' award to Ban Ki-moon

October 30, 2024_ Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has decided to award the prestigious State Prize 'Chinggis Khaan' to South Korean Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary General of the United Nations. This award will be presented on November 2, 2024, coinciding with the birthday of Genghis Khan, the famous founder of the Mongol Empire. Ban Ki-moon is the second foreigner to receive this award, after American academic Jack Weatherford. The news was reported by the mnb.mn agency, highlighting Ban Ki-moon's contribution to strengthening relations between Mongolia and South Korea, as well as his commitment to global peace and development.