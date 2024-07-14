Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: President Hurelsukh rewards young jockeys during Naadam

13 July 2024_ The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, rewarded the young jockeys during the Naadam celebrations, one of the most important...

Mongolia: President Hurelsukh rewards young jockeys during Naadam
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

13 July 2024_ The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, rewarded the young jockeys during the Naadam celebrations, one of the most important national holidays in the country. The event marked the 2233rd anniversary of the founding of the state, the 818th anniversary of the Mongolian Empire, the 113th anniversary of the restoration of national independence and the 103rd anniversary of the People's Revolution. The young jockeys participated in several horse races, including those of foals and adult horses, demonstrating skill and courage. Khurelsukh handed over gifts to the winners, wishing them success and prosperity. This was reported by the news site unuudur.mn. Naadam is a celebration that also includes wrestling and archery competitions, reflecting Mongolia's cultural and sporting traditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Naadam Naadam celebrations wrestling includes wrestling
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza