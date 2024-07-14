Mongolia: President Hurelsukh rewards young jockeys during Naadam

13 July 2024_ The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, rewarded the young jockeys during the Naadam celebrations, one of the most important national holidays in the country. The event marked the 2233rd anniversary of the founding of the state, the 818th anniversary of the Mongolian Empire, the 113th anniversary of the restoration of national independence and the 103rd anniversary of the People's Revolution. The young jockeys participated in several horse races, including those of foals and adult horses, demonstrating skill and courage. Khurelsukh handed over gifts to the winners, wishing them success and prosperity. This was reported by the news site unuudur.mn. Naadam is a celebration that also includes wrestling and archery competitions, reflecting Mongolia's cultural and sporting traditions.