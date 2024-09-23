Mongolia: President Khurelsukh attends UN Future Summit

September 22, 2024_ Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has arrived in New York to attend the "Summit for the Future" at the United Nations Headquarters. This meeting, which will take place from September 22 to 23, 2024, brings together leaders from 83 countries and focuses on multilateral solutions for a better future. During the summit, key documents such as the "Treaty for the Future" and declarations on sustainable development and global governance will be adopted. The news was reported by montsame.mn. The summit follows a series of preparatory events in Mongolia, including the "World Women's Forum" held in Ulaanbaatar in August.