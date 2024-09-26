Mongolia: President Khurelsukh Calls for Creating a World Free of Nuclear Weapons

September 26, 2024_ During his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh stressed the importance of a world free of nuclear weapons. He highlighted that the lack of trust and mutual respect between nations leads to growing geopolitical tensions and conflicts. Khurelsukh also drew attention to the need to address global issues such as climate change and public health. He also reiterated Mongolia's commitment to peace and stability, calling on all countries to work together for a better future. The news is reported by news.mn. Mongolia, known for its strategic location between Russia and China, has historically supported nuclear disarmament and has sent over 20,000 troops on peacekeeping missions around the world.