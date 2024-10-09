Mongolia: President Khurelsukh on official visit to Turkmenistan

09 October 2024_ Mongolian President U.Khurelsukh will undertake an official visit to Turkmenistan from 10 to 13 October 2024, at the invitation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. This visit marks a historic occasion, being the first high-level official meeting between the two countries in over 32 years, since their diplomatic relations. During the stay, the leaders will discuss the development of friendly relations and cooperation in various fields, as well as exchange views on significant regional and international issues. The news is reported by The UB Post. This meeting is an important step in strengthening ties between Mongolia and Turkmenistan, two nations that initiated diplomatic relations in 1992.