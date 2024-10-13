Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Mongolia: President Khurelsukh on official visit to Turkmenistan
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh paid an official visit to Turkmenistan, where he met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, stressing the importance of cooperation in various fields, including trade, agriculture and culture. A joint declaration was signed to strengthen ties between the two countries and promote joint initiatives. This news was reported by montsame.mn. This visit marks a significant step in strengthening relations between Mongolia and Turkmenistan, two nations that share a long history of trade and cultural interactions.

