September 20, 2024_ Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh will travel to New York from September 21 to 26, 2024, to attend the 79th session of the United...

Mongolia: President Khurelsukh to attend UN General Assembly in New York
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh will travel to New York from September 21 to 26, 2024, to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. This year, the Assembly will have as its main theme “Leaving No One Behind: Acting Together to Advance Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations.” During his visit, the President will attend a high-level meeting and will have the opportunity to discuss Mongolia’s future with international leaders, as well as bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General and heads of state from various member countries. About 140 countries will participate in this edition of the Assembly, as reported by gogo.mn. U. Khurelsukh has attended all sessions of the UN General Assembly since 2021, underlining Mongolia’s commitment to international dialogue.

in Evidenza