Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
Mongolia: President Khurelsukh will attend the inauguration of the Paris 2024 Olympics

Mongolia: President Khurelsukh will attend the inauguration of the Paris 2024 Olympics
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
24 July 2024_ The President of Mongolia, H.E. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, and First Lady Bolortsetseg Luvsandorj will attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 26, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Over 60 heads of state and government officials will participate in the event, which represents a symbol of peace and harmony among peoples. During the Olympics, 33 Mongolian athletes will compete in nine sports, starting with archery. Mongolia has participated in the Olympic Games since 1964 and has won a total of 30 medals at the Summer Olympics and 4 at the Paralympic Games. The news is reported by montsame.mn. Mongolia's participation in the Olympics highlights the country's commitment to sports and promoting Mongolian culture internationally.

Tag
promoting Mongolian culture internationally The President of Mongolia athletes will Paris
