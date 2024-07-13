Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: President of India sends congratulations on Naadam Festival

Mongolia: President of India sends congratulations on Naadam Festival
13 July 2024_ The President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, sent a letter of congratulations to the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, on the occasion of the Naadam Festival. In the letter, Murmu expressed his best wishes to the Mongolian government and people, underlining the historical and cultural ties between the two countries. He also mentioned the progress in the construction of the Mongolian Oil Refinery, a significant project for bilateral relations. Murmu expressed confidence in the future development of strategic partnership between India and Mongolia. Montsame.mn reports it. The Naadam Festival is one of Mongolia's major national holidays, celebrated with wrestling, archery and horse racing competitions.

