Mongolia: Prime Minister L.Oyunerdene presents draft national budget 2025

04 October 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyunerdene presented the draft national budget for 2025 during a session of the Parliament. The budget is considered crucial in defining the country's development directions in the next four years, with a focus on legislative reforms and infrastructure projects. Oyunerdene stressed the importance of a collaborative government to address economic challenges and improve the quality of life of citizens. The source of this news is mnb.mn. The draft budget includes significant investments in infrastructure and social services, aiming to stimulate economic growth and reduce poverty in the country.