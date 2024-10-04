Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Prime Minister L.Oyunerdene presents draft national budget 2025

04 October 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyunerdene presented the draft national budget for 2025 during a session of the Parliament. The budget...

Mongolia: Prime Minister L.Oyunerdene presents draft national budget 2025
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 October 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyunerdene presented the draft national budget for 2025 during a session of the Parliament. The budget is considered crucial in defining the country's development directions in the next four years, with a focus on legislative reforms and infrastructure projects. Oyunerdene stressed the importance of a collaborative government to address economic challenges and improve the quality of life of citizens. The source of this news is mnb.mn. The draft budget includes significant investments in infrastructure and social services, aiming to stimulate economic growth and reduce poverty in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
draft budget includes budget investimento draft
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza