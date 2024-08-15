Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: Proposal for an Integrated Transport and Logistics Insurance System in the Asia-Pacific Region

August 14, 2024_ Mongolia has submitted a proposal for the implementation of an integrated transport and logistics insurance system among the...

15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ Mongolia has submitted a proposal for the implementation of an integrated transport and logistics insurance system among the countries of the Asia-Pacific region. At an international seminar in Ulaanbaatar, State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport S. Batbold stressed the importance of addressing challenges in the sector through a regional approach. Mongolia, which is a landlocked country, highlighted the need to develop dry ports to improve logistics efficiency. This was reported by montsame.mn. The seminar also discussed the importance of digitalization in trade and transportation, aiming to facilitate business operations and promote economic diversification.

