Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Protests over the removal of willows from the Dund River

19 July 2024_ Work began last month to remove willow trees and clean silt from the Dund River in Mongolia. The authorities had assured that the...

Mongolia: Protests over the removal of willows from the Dund River
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

19 July 2024_ Work began last month to remove willow trees and clean silt from the Dund River in Mongolia. The authorities had assured that the river's ecosystem would not be disturbed. However, the removal of the willows has caused the water to become polluted, water birds to flee and the river to turn into a stagnant, muddy pool. Under the guise of flood prevention, willow trees were cut down and the riverbed dredged, sparking public and social media protests. The UB Post reports it. The operations, conducted without an adequate plan, damaged the roots of the trees, essential for the balance of the ecosystem.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
corda lupo willow The authorities had assured that the silt
Vedi anche
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza