Mongolia: Protests over the removal of willows from the Dund River

19 July 2024_ Work began last month to remove willow trees and clean silt from the Dund River in Mongolia. The authorities had assured that the river's ecosystem would not be disturbed. However, the removal of the willows has caused the water to become polluted, water birds to flee and the river to turn into a stagnant, muddy pool. Under the guise of flood prevention, willow trees were cut down and the riverbed dredged, sparking public and social media protests. The UB Post reports it. The operations, conducted without an adequate plan, damaged the roots of the trees, essential for the balance of the ecosystem.