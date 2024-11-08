Mongolia: Public safety and crime reduction activities in the capital

November 8, 2024_ The Capital Crime Prevention Coordination Council has planned 50 activities to improve public safety and reduce crime in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital. About 60 percent of the initial work has already been completed, with initiatives such as community policing and school patrol programs showing results. Despite an increase in alcohol-related offenses, domestic violence crimes have decreased, while digital fraud is on the rise, calling for a greater focus on cybersecurity. The source of this information is The UB Post. The Council is also working to strengthen public health and cybersecurity in the Mongolian capital.