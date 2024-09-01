Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: Putin visits Ulaanbaatar despite ICC arrest warrant
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Mongolia on September 3, 2024, the Kremlin announced. This will be his first visit to a country that has a legal obligation to arrest and hand him over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) due to an arrest warrant issued for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. During the trip, Putin will attend celebrations commemorating the Soviet-Mongolian victory in the 1939 Battle of Khalkhin Gol and discuss the development of the strategic partnership between Russia and Mongolia. Mongolia, a long-time ally of Russia, has maintained a neutral position regarding the invasion of Ukraine, making an arrest of Putin unlikely, gogo.mn reported. Putin's visit underscores the importance of relations between the two countries, in a complex geopolitical environment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
