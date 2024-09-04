Mongolia: Putin's Official Visit Leads to New Energy, Environmental Deals

03 September 2024_ The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is on an official visit to Mongolia, during which important cooperation agreements were signed. Among the main agreements, the extension of the Ulaanbaatar thermal power plant and cooperation in the energy and environmental sectors are highlighted. In addition, the two countries agreed to intensify cooperation in water management and prevention of natural disasters related to climate change. The news was reported by mnb.mn. These developments are significant for Mongolia, which is highly dependent on energy imports from Russia, accounting for about 95% of its supplies.