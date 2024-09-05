Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Putin's visit sparks international criticism for failure to arrest

05 September 2024_ Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-day visit to Mongolia ended amid criticism from Ukraine and several European nations over...

Mongolia: Putin's visit sparks international criticism for failure to arrest
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 September 2024_ Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-day visit to Mongolia ended amid criticism from Ukraine and several European nations over Mongolia's decision not to arrest him despite an ICC arrest warrant. Ukrainian officials expressed strong disapproval, saying they would work with their allies to ensure Mongolia faces consequences for this choice. In response, Mongolian President U.Khurelsukh stressed the importance of respecting international relations and dialogue in resolving global difficulties. He also expressed confidence in Russia's role in promoting peace and cooperation between nations. The news is reported by gogo.mn. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, has historically maintained a policy of neutrality and cooperation with both countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mongolia Ucraina located between Russia several European nations over
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza