05 September 2024_ Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-day visit to Mongolia ended amid criticism from Ukraine and several European nations over Mongolia's decision not to arrest him despite an ICC arrest warrant. Ukrainian officials expressed strong disapproval, saying they would work with their allies to ensure Mongolia faces consequences for this choice. In response, Mongolian President U.Khurelsukh stressed the importance of respecting international relations and dialogue in resolving global difficulties. He also expressed confidence in Russia's role in promoting peace and cooperation between nations. The news is reported by gogo.mn. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, has historically maintained a policy of neutrality and cooperation with both countries.