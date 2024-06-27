Mongolia: Record number of female candidates in the 2024 parliamentary elections

June 27, 2024_ In the 2024 parliamentary elections in Mongolia, 519 women are running for office out of a total of 1337 candidates. This year, 126 members will be elected under a mixed electoral system. Of these, 78 members will be elected by majority or by nomination, and 48 members will be elected proportionally or by list. According to the amendment to the law on parliamentary elections, parties will nominate women for 30% of the total mandates, marking a historic record of female candidacies. This was reported by the news site gogo.mn. This breakthrough represents a significant step towards gender equality in Mongolian politics.