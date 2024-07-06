Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: Reduction of places for tourists at the national Naadam festival

July 5, 2024_ Mongolia's tourism sector recorded 13% growth compared to the previous year. However, this year the number of seats reserved for...

06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 5, 2024_ Mongolia's tourism sector recorded 13% growth compared to the previous year. However, this year the number of seats reserved for foreign tourists for the national Naadam festival was reduced from 5000 to 2200. This decision has sparked dissatisfaction among tour operators, who believe that advance notification would have allowed tourists to change their plans. The Naadam festival, held every July, is a very popular event among foreign visitors. news.mn reports it. Tour operators are now calling for a review of the organization of the festival to improve the tourist experience and increase the capacity of the facilities.

