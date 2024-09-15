Mongolia: Reflections on Local Governance and the Role of Authorities

September 14, 2024_ An interview with former member of the Mongolian Parliament, Ts.Tovuusuren, highlighted the differences between local authorities and self-governing institutions in Mongolia. According to Tovuusuren, the Constitution stipulates that local authorities should independently manage social and economic matters, but the terms are often confused. He also stressed the importance of effective coordination between local authorities and the central government to ensure efficient governance. The source of this interview is news.mn. The discussion is part of a broader context of governance reform in Mongolia, a country that has seen significant political and social changes in recent decades.