Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: Reforms for State-Owned Enterprises in Mining Sector

Mongolia: Reforms for State-Owned Enterprises in Mining Sector
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ The Mongolian government has announced reforms for state-owned companies in the mining sector, aiming to improve the management of the national asset. Minister N.Uchral stressed the importance of an autonomous legal environment and digitalization to optimize the operations of state-owned companies. The reforms will include the transformation of companies into limited liability companies and legislative changes to increase efficiency and transparency. The news was reported by news.mn. These initiatives aim to ensure that the benefits of natural resources are distributed equally among the population and to support long-term development projects.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
liability companies compagnia companies gestione
